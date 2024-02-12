Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.17.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Crown Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCK opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.