CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

