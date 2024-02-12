Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $285.00 at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,568. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

