CV SHOTS 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.49 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1.49 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

