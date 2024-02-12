CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $87.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

