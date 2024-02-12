CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $274.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.21. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $281.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

