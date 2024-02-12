Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 412.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 509,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,178,000 after buying an additional 253,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.1% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,261. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $536.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

