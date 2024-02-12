Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 408.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $474.67. 5,596,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,266,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

