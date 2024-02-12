Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 260 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.7% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,302. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

