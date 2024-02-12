Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.5 %

CYTK traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,618,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.