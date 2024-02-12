Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 4.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $557,074,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $241.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.89.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.