Datadog (DDOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog Trading Up 2.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.16, a PEG ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,304 shares of company stock valued at $101,237,869. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 87.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

