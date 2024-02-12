DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DatChat Stock Down 10.3 %
NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 213,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,459. DatChat has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
