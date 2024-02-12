DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DatChat Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 213,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,459. DatChat has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DatChat

DatChat Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DatChat by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DatChat in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DatChat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DatChat by 116.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

