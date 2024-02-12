Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DAVEW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,770. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Dave has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
