Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DAVEW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,770. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Dave has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial service online platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members understand their spending and savings habits and learn better financial management; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account and avoid a fee; and Side Hustle, a job application portal.

