Davis Selected Advisers Buys 248 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in WESCO International were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.1 %

WESCO International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,107. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

