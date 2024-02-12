Davis Selected Advisers Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Ventas were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,557.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

