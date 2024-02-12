Davis Selected Advisers Has $15.23 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Public Storage by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,311,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,651,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 13.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,525. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $283.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,534. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

