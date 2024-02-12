Davis Selected Advisers Has $502.62 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490,655 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up approximately 3.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $502,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

OC opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.