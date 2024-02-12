Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.41% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 350,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.