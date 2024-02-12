Davis Selected Advisers Invests $361.92 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,845,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,915,000. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 2.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 2.81% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

