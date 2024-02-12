Davis Selected Advisers Makes New $54.36 Million Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,502,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 537,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 297,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in KE by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KE by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in KE by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. 97,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,215. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

