Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 284,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,793. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.51 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

