Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $149.77 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.