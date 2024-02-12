Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Up 205.9% in January

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

DPSI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI Free Report ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.23% of Decisionpoint Systems worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

