Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Up 205.9% in January

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 1.4 %
DPSI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.79.
Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Decisionpoint Systems
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.
