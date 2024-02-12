DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007144 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

