Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $382.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.65. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

