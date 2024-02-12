Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.16

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 19649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.