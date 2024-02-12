DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $171.50 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $171.50 million and approximately $22.37 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00145563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

