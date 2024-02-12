Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

