Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Down 9.1%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 713,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 221,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

