Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 22,067 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $375,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 197,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,377 shares of company stock worth $6,476,979. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $819.00 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $726.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

