Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $284,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

