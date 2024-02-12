Deutsche Bank AG Has $240.27 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433,355 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.68% of Simon Property Group worth $240,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $147.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

