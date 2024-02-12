Deutsche Bank AG Has $349.84 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.95% of Centene worth $349,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

