Deutsche Bank AG Has $428.78 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.76% of AvalonBay Communities worth $428,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

