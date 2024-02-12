Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $223,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $953.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $900.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

