Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,970,732 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,970,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.73% of Williams Companies worth $297,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

