Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of KLA worth $236,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $649.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.