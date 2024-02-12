Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.26 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 47.40%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

