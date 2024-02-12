Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £145.20 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($182.02).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,789 ($34.96) per share, with a total value of £139.45 ($174.82).

On Monday, December 11th, Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 6 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,817 ($35.31) per share, with a total value of £169.02 ($211.88).

Diageo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,899 ($36.34). 4,363,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,073. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,676 ($33.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,822.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,019.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,777.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,500 ($43.88) to GBX 3,200 ($40.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.13) to GBX 3,050 ($38.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($33.85) to GBX 2,500 ($31.34) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.76) to GBX 3,550 ($44.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,308.33 ($41.47).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

