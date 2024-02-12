Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,086,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of FANG traded up $16.26 on Monday, hitting $168.00. 3,920,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.