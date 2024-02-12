Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($7.91), for a total transaction of A$1,001,171.46 ($650,111.34). In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.65 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,250.00 ($37,824.68). Also, insider David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($7.91), for a total value of A$1,001,171.46 ($650,111.34). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,954. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

