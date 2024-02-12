Dicker Data Limited (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($7.88), for a total transaction of A$860,102.85 ($558,508.35). In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.65 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of A$58,250.00 ($37,824.68). Also, insider David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($7.88), for a total value of A$860,102.85 ($558,508.35). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,173 shares of company stock worth $2,564,954. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Stories

