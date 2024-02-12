Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DBD stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

