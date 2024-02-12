DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.70

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 78,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

