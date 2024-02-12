Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Trimmed by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.10 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

