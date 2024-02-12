Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) is WBI Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 2.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 24.83% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 668,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,397.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 339,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 326,293 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $27.90 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

