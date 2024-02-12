Discerene Group LP Has $79.02 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Discerene Group LP lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,295 shares during the quarter. Western Union comprises approximately 9.7% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $79,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 387.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth $527,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. 3,830,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.