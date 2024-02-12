DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares during the quarter. DLH accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 5.78% of DLH worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Stock Up 0.4 %

DLHC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.48 million, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLH

About DLH

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.