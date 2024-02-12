Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Donaldson worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.46. 7,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,848. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

